Randolph Co. couple arrested on child neglect charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins couple was arrested on Thursday on a charge of child neglect.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in Elkins for a possible domestic situation late Thursday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says officers made contact with Terri Copeland, 54, and John Nelson, 50, at the residence.

Nelson had allegedly spoken to officers earlier in the day regarding him leaving two children, both 3 years old, in a car unattended while he was in a store.

Officers said the two children had no clothes on when they arrived on the scene.

The criminal complaint says Copeland told officers the children were her grandchildren that she had guardianship of because their mother had been going through a tough time.

Officers on the scene said the residence was in “deplorable condition” with trash everywhere and an overpowering odor of urine and feces.

Officers said they seen food on the floor, dirty dishes scattered throughout the residence, feces and urine in the children’s training potty which appeared to be sitting for “a significant amount of time,” feces smeared on the floor throughout, full trash cans with many gnats flying around them, and severe black mold on the walls.

The complaint also says the floor was sticky throughout the residence with what appeared to be urine and spilled drinks.

Officers also said there were two small children’s beds on the floor and one small daybed in the only bedroom of the residence.

The criminal complaint says Copeland told officers the children slept on the children’s beds, she slept on the day bed, and Nelson slept on the couch.

Officers notified Child Protective Services to take custody of the children.

Copeland and Nelson were arrested and charged with child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury or death and are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

