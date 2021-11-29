Advertisement

Randolph Co. couple arrested on child neglect charge

An Elkins couple was arrested on Thursday on a charge of child neglect.
Terri Copeland (Left) and John Nelson (Right)
Terri Copeland (Left) and John Nelson (Right)(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins couple was arrested on Thursday on a charge of child neglect.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in Elkins for a possible domestic situation late Thursday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says officers made contact with Terri Copeland, 54, and John Nelson, 50, at the residence.

Nelson had allegedly spoken to officers earlier in the day regarding him leaving two children, both 3 years old, in a car unattended while he was in a store.

Officers said the two children had no clothes on when they arrived on the scene.

The criminal complaint says Copeland told officers the children were her grandchildren that she had guardianship of because their mother had been going through a tough time.

Officers on the scene said the residence was in “deplorable condition” with trash everywhere and an overpowering odor of urine and feces.

Officers said they seen food on the floor, dirty dishes scattered throughout the residence, feces and urine in the children’s training potty which appeared to be sitting for “a significant amount of time,” feces smeared on the floor throughout, full trash cans with many gnats flying around them, and severe black mold on the walls.

The complaint also says the floor was sticky throughout the residence with what appeared to be urine and spilled drinks.

Officers also said there were two small children’s beds on the floor and one small daybed in the only bedroom of the residence.

The criminal complaint says Copeland told officers the children slept on the children’s beds, she slept on the day bed, and Nelson slept on the couch.

Officers notified Child Protective Services to take custody of the children.

Copeland and Nelson were arrested and charged with child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury or death and are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginian National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame inductee.
Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Kevin Nishita has died after he was shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery of...
Guard for news crew dies after being shot in attempted robbery
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
“Whenever you’re suffering from postpartum depression, you aren’t yourself, not truly,” Storm...
Local author brings light to postpartum depression in her new book

Latest News

Lieutenant Adam Ray Aborgast
Parsons volunteer fire department mourns loss of firefighter
Lieutenant Adam Ray Aborgast
Parsons volunteer fire department mourns loss of firefighter
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues