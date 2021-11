Rock climber rescued at Summersville Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fallen rock climber was rescued over the weekend at Summersville Lake, according to the Summersville Fire Department Facebook page.

The post says Summersville Fire Department responded with Wilderness and Kesslers Crosslanes Fire Departments to Summersville Lake for a fallen rock climber.

All three departments coordinated a rope rescue to remove the rock climber from the area, according to the post.

