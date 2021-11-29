Section of the Mon River/Caperton Rail-Trail to be closed for drainage repair

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A section of the Mon River Rail-Trail located in Morgantown city limits will be closed beginning Tuesday, November 30.

The closure is for an emergency replacement of two culverts and foundation and trail surface repair.

Work will take place between mile 7 and 8.5 from the Star City water treatment to the Seneca Center.

The trail will be open this weekend and then closed again the following Monday until Wednesday, December 8 unless delayed by inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The work, funded by the City of Morgantown, is meant to stabilize the trail and prevent further erosion of the trail foundation. The drainage system will also be upgraded to withstand future storms.

To find other sections of the rail-trail to enjoy and for rail-trail construction updates, you can visit the Mon River Trails Conservancy website.

