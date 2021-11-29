Advertisement

Section of the Mon River/Caperton Rail-Trail to be closed for drainage repair

The repairs are expected to take up to 7 days.
Mon River Rail Trail
Mon River Rail Trail(Steve Shaluta, courtesy Mon River Trails Conservancy)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A section of the Mon River Rail-Trail located in Morgantown city limits will be closed beginning Tuesday, November 30.

The closure is for an emergency replacement of two culverts and foundation and trail surface repair.

Work will take place between mile 7 and 8.5 from the Star City water treatment to the Seneca Center.

The trail will be open this weekend and then closed again the following Monday until Wednesday, December 8 unless delayed by inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The work, funded by the City of Morgantown, is meant to stabilize the trail and prevent further erosion of the trail foundation. The drainage system will also be upgraded to withstand future storms.

To find other sections of the rail-trail to enjoy and for rail-trail construction updates, you can visit the Mon River Trails Conservancy website.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginian National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame inductee.
Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Kevin Nishita has died after he was shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery of...
Guard for news crew dies after being shot in attempted robbery
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
“Whenever you’re suffering from postpartum depression, you aren’t yourself, not truly,” Storm...
Local author brings light to postpartum depression in her new book

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 28
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 28
Lieutenant Adam Ray Aborgast
Parsons Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
Lieutenant Adam Ray Aborgast
Parsons volunteer fire department mourns loss of firefighter
Terri Copeland (Left) and John Nelson (Right)
Randolph Co. couple arrested on child neglect charge