AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets December stops for the region
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Dec. 1: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg
- Dec. 1: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Lowe Public Library, 40 Bridge St., Shinnston
- Dec. 2: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Tucker County Senior Center, 217 Senior Lane, Parsons
- Dec. 6: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood
- Dec. 7: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton
- Dec. 8: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont
- Dec. 9: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon
- Dec. 13: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Mineral County Commission Meeting Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser
- Dec. 14: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. Second St., Weston
- Dec. 15: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Barbour County Senior Center, fourth floor, 47 Church St., Philippi
- Dec. 16: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Seneca Center, 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown
