AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets December stops for the region

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Dec. 1: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg

Dec. 1: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Lowe Public Library, 40 Bridge St., Shinnston

Dec. 2: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Tucker County Senior Center, 217 Senior Lane, Parsons

Dec. 6: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood

Dec. 7: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton

Dec. 8: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont

Dec. 9: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon

Dec. 13: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Mineral County Commission Meeting Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser

Dec. 14: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. Second St., Weston

Dec. 15: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Barbour County Senior Center, fourth floor, 47 Church St., Philippi

Dec. 16: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Seneca Center, 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.