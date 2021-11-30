Advertisement

AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets December stops for the region

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV)
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV)(GRAYDC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. 

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.” 

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

  • Dec. 1: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg
  • Dec. 1: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Lowe Public Library, 40 Bridge St., Shinnston
  • Dec. 2: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Tucker County Senior Center, 217 Senior Lane, Parsons
  • Dec. 6: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood
  • Dec. 7: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton
  • Dec. 8: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Fairmont Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont
  • Dec. 9: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon
  • Dec. 13: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Mineral County Commission Meeting Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser
  • Dec. 14: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. Second St., Weston
  • Dec. 15: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Barbour County Senior Center, fourth floor, 47 Church St., Philippi
  • Dec. 16: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Seneca Center, 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVa Turnpike holiday week traffic rises almost 30% over 2020
Towns across the Black Hills plan for medical cannabis establishments
Medical cannabis sign up events in Morgantown and Weston coming up
