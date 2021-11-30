Advertisement

Armed and barricaded person surrenders to Preston County Sheriff’s Office

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to an armed and barricaded person in Rowlesburg on Monday, according to officials.
HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to an armed and barricaded person in Rowlesburg on Monday, according to a news release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiators made contact with the individual and were eventually able to persuade the subject to surrender without further incident.

No further information will be released at this time due to the specific nature of the situation, according to the news release.

The West Virginia State Police, KAMP Ambulance, the Rowlesburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Preston County E911 assisted the Preston County Sheriff’s Office in the incident.

The release says the Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the Rowlesburg community for their cooperation when requested to evacuate or shelter in place.

