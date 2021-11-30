Atlantic Broadband launches fiber expansion initiative in Westover, Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, today announced a major growth plan that will extend fiber services into communities not previously served by the company.

Atlantic Broadband will invest $82 million in its current fiscal year to extend its reach to nearly 70,000 additional homes and businesses, providing Gig internet, home WiFi, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) and voice services via advanced Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology.

Franchise agreements have been obtained or are underway in multiple communities in New Hampshire and West Virginia, including the cities of Westover and Morgantown, and the towns of Granville and Star City in West Virginia.

“We are grateful to the communities that have received our franchise applications with such enthusiasm, as consumers in these locations will soon have a new choice in providers,” said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. “We look forward to serving these communities by delivering superfast internet, cloud-based TV, and a phenomenal customer experience as we pursue our high-growth plans.”

Atlantic Broadband will connect residential and business customers in these communities with best-in-class services to meet every need, including:

Ultra-High-Speed Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology, which delivers reliable, symmetrical internet speeds for great download and upload performance. This technology will provide customers in these communities with an exceptional online experience for distance learning, work-from-home, telehealth, gaming and more.

WiFi Your WayTM, a managed wireless internet solution providing expanded WiFi coverage with enhanced reliability and superfast speeds in every area of the home.

IPTV, which is a feature-rich, cloud-based video experience allowing customers to access live and recorded programs through a single, easy-to-use interface on every device in and outside the home.

Unlimited Phone, which offers unlimited nationwide calling, popular calling features and an online phone manager.

Business-Class Communications with internet speeds up to 10 Gbps, Hosted Voice, 4G Backup, and advanced fiber services, including dedicated internet access and point-to-point.

The first customer activations are expected in early 2022.

As construction is completed throughout the year in each of the locations, Atlantic Broadband will notify local residents of its planned schedule for activation by neighborhood.

The expansion initiative follows Atlantic Broadband’s acquisition in September of the cable systems of Wide Open West (WOW!) in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, which added nearly 690,000 serviceable households and businesses to the company’s footprint.

