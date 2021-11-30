Betty Lee Goff Clutter, 81, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, after a short illness.

Betty was born on August 12, 1940, to the late James Thurman Goff and Russie Lee Green Goff. She was the youngest of seven children, a lifelong resident of Webster Springs, WV, and attended Webster Springs schools. She married her childhood sweetheart, the late James Warden Clutter, and they shared nearly 60 years together before his passing in 2018.

Betty was a wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost, but she also worked most of her life as well as owned and operated many businesses with her husband. As a self-taught musician, she played guitar and sung in the United Pentecostal Church of Webster Springs for the last 40+ years. She also loved working in her daughters’ flower shop over the past five years where she was the perpetual Employee of the Month/Year.

She was smart, kind and big hearted, supportive, fiercely loyal and devoted, had a competitive spirit, had genuine care and compassion for others, and was known as one of the best, most prolific cooks in all of Webster County. If you knew her even slightly, chances are she fed you at some point and never let anyone leave hungry.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her six siblings, William Paul Goff, Gracie McCourt, Virginia McCourt, Wade Goff, Bonnie Coffman, and Dewey Goff; her grandson, Justin Owen Myers; and her son-in-law, Owen Timothy Myers.

Betty is survived by her three children, Linda Diane Clutter Myers Tenney and husband, Joseph, Penny Lea Clutter Graham and husband, Chris, and John Michael Clutter and wife, Lisa; five grandchildren, Nicholas Myers (Cassie), Jonathan Clutter (Sarah Canterbury), Taylor Graham (Blake Pennington), Zachary Graham (Toni), and Madison Graham Maynard (Austin). She was the proud great grandmother to seven (soon to be 8) great grandsons, Brogan, Kash, Knox, and Baylor Myers, James and William Graham, Elliott John Clutter, and Clark Maynard. Additionally, she is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home in Webster Springs from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with Reverend Paul Rounds officiating. Interment will follow at Clutter Family Cemetery in Webster Springs.

We, at Clutter Funeral and Cremation located at 21 Elnora Circle in Buckhannon, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Betty Lee Goff Clutter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClutterFuneralHome.com.

