Advertisement

Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law

President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a White House signing event on Tuesday. He will also deliver remarks.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a White House signing event on Tuesday. He will also deliver remarks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will also attend.

The following bills will be signed into law:

  • S. 796, “Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021,” addresses maternal health care for veterans.
  • S. 894, “Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021,” creates a program to recruit separating Department of Defense medical personnel for VA positions.
  • S. 1031 is designed to launch a study of race and ethnicity disparities when it comes to VA benefits and disability ratings.
  • And S. 1095, “Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021,″ requires public colleges and universities that receive G.I. Bill benefits to provide in-state tuition rates for students using the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance program.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Finch (Left) and Thomas Wright (Right)
Meadowbrook couple arrested on child neglect charges
Terri Copeland (Left) and John Nelson (Right)
Randolph Co. couple arrested on child neglect charge
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues
The Hot Spot fire in Lost Creek
Crews respond to fire in Lost Creek Monday
Amanda Hovermale (Left) and Tabitha Robinson (Right)
2 arrested in Preston Co. on child neglect following rollover crash

Latest News

TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the...
TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at West Virginia airport
Parsons Volunteer Fire Department remembers their friend and local hero
Parsons Volunteer Fire Department remembers their friend and local hero
Measuring snow, with Joseph Williams.
How to measure snow via snow gauge
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought