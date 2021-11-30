David Keith Malone of Morgantown died Monday, November 29 at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a decades long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born July 6, 1947, and was preceded in death by his parents, Lionidus “Laddie” and Norma Jean Malone of Grafton. He is survived by his sister, Janice Malone of of Renton, Washington, a brother, Dennis Malone, of Fairmont and several close friends, including Anna Allen and Jerry Bruchard of Morgantown. Dave was a graduate of Grafton High School and of West Virginia University. He spent six years serving his country the Navy, where he worked as an electronics technician and electronics mechanic with radar and nuclear propulsion. He achieved the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. He later worked at West Virginia University in the Office of Information Technology as a programmer for more than 30 years. Dave was an avid collector of comic books, games, and action figures. He enjoyed reading about military history, and he was involved in the Morgantown gaming community for over 50 years. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont from 1:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3 and from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 4. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. December 4. 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Aldana officiating. Burial will follow at Catawaba Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, the family request that donations be made to The National Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences and memories may be left for the Malone family at www.carepnterandford.com

