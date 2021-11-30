Advertisement

Everett G. “Jerry” Martin

By Master Control
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Everett G. “Jerry” Martin , age 80 of Pike Street, Grafton, WV passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown. He was born September 16, 1941 in Grafton a son of the late Everett Erley. and Bernadine R. (Wolfe) Martin.

He is survived by two sons, Gerald L. Martin and Michael S. Martin of Grafton; three grandchildren, Eric, Amanda, and Cameron Martin; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sharon A. Workman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Steven Wayne Martin and Ronald Keith Martin; one sister, Linda Jean Stepp and one brother Charles Raymond Martin.

Jerry worked as an electrician for 45 years. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling.

The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. At Jerry’s request, he will then be cremated. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

