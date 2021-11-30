Gov. Justice announces winners of “Do it for Babydog: Round 3″

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 127 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3″ vaccination sweepstakes on Tuesday.

Wirt County Middle School / Primary Center has won this week’s school grand prize of a $50,000 check. Later today, Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate.

Khloe Thayer of Cameron has won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund.

All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

Today marks the second of four weeks of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.

The following have been awarded a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund:

Lakkin Albaugh, Moundsville

Bryton Bennett, Elkview

Joseph Boone, Summersville

Lexi Coleman, Parkersburg

Lydia Combs, Elkview

Aiden Evans, Hurricane

Liam Hager, Huntington

Caleb Harper, Eccles

Milo Heady, Morgantown

Eli Henderhan, Williamstown

Drake Kocher, New Martinsville

Steven Lee, Bridgeport

Jessica Minchau, Morgantown

Caleb Montgomery, Tanner

Braydan Moore, Roderfield

Austin Nicola, Morgantown

Andrew Pilger, Morgantown

Cody Quintrell, Griffithsville

Jase Riffle, Star City

Abigail Rittenour, Morgantown

Libby Stricklen, Walton

Ronald Swearingen, Ona

Mary Tracey, Clarksburg

Olivia Wandling, Charleston

Devyn Washington, Rainelle

The following have been awarded a lifetime hunting and fishing license:

Evan Akers, Charleston; Victoria Allen, Scott Depot; Cole Altman, Bridgeport; Jacob Angel, Nitro; Ibrahim Fahad Bafakih, Charleston; Elliana Bage, Vienna; Myles Bailey, Herndon; Izeah Baker, Jacksonburg; Payton Baker, Paynesville; Warrick Bancroft, Franklin; Nia Barlow, Martinsburg; Natalie Beltner, Grafton; Bradley Berry, Danese; Courtney Beverlin, Dallas; Conner Bowles, Dunbar; Kylie Bowsher, Morgantown; Isaiah Bowyer, Weston; Megan Brown, Chapmanville; Andrew Byers, New Cumberland; Mackenzie Cadle, Josephine; Jemma Calhoun, Martinsburg; Meredith Chambers, Williamstown; Salena Chewning, Coalton; Caroline Cook, Berkeley Springs; Madelyn Cooke, Ona; Damien Cross, Fairmont; Samuel Deel, Leon; Brody Deweese, Point Pleasant; Alyssa Dorsey, St. Albans; KayLeigh Dunn, Princeton; Audry Ellison, Morgantown; Sarah Emerick, Parkersburg; Baylee Estudillo, Mount Nebo; Benson Fortney, Elkins; Daniel Frame, Clarksburg; Rosalia Frame, Clarksburg; Annabel Goddard, Bridgeport; Garrett Goolie, Fairmont; Rachel Hallowell, Parkersburg; Caleb Harold, Cool Ridge; Maura Hill, Mount Carbon; Cassidy Hollern, Hedgesville; Grace Huff, Hurricane; Christopher Jackson, Chester; Sofia Jaime, Vienna; Kaylea Johnson, Elkins; Madison Jones, Fairmont; Alyssa Kelly, New Martinsville; Cecilly Kelly, Morgantown; Addyson Kerns, Walker; Carter Kirkpatrick, Grafton; Kathryn Kocher, New Martinsville; Juia Lassen, Harpers Ferry; Sydney Lindsay, Charleston; Eva Linger, Morgantown; Parker Lockwood, Buckhannon; Preston Luzader, Fairview; Grayson Maddox, Culloden; Elliet Malcomb, South Charleston; Gabriella Marino, South Charleston; Andrew Marshall, Morgantown; Cassie Mattocks, Winfield; Zoe Maynard, Charleston; Angelina Messina, Moundsville; Cohen Morgan, Charleston; Kylan Myers, Bridgeport; Ethan Newbold, Morgantown; Kristian Ogle, Lindside; Joshua Peachey, Charles Town; Elias Pendleberry, Hurricane; Gannon Philpott, South Charleston; Peyton Price, Ravenswood; Neva Pritts, Keyser; Colton Richards, Mineral Wells; Jayden Roberson, Sugar Grove; James Ross, Salt Rock; Brendan Ryder, Huntington; Elijah Saunders, Elkview; Atleigh See, Martinsburg; Caleb Shore, Mineral Wells; Brady Smith, Pinch; James Smith, Charles Town; Kaylee Smith, Ripley; McKenzie Sparks, Webster Springs; Anthony Sprouse, South Charleston; David Stemple, Hendricks; Lily Swiger, Morgantown; Ryan Taylor, Kenna; Abagail Thaxton, Charleston; Landon Thumm, Poca; Madison Underwood, Mount Hope; Lindsey Wallace, Ona; Nolan Walls, Montrose; Grant Ward, Bluefield; Kase Watkins, Philippi; Daniel White, Reedy; Mandimae White, Charleston; Skylar Whitt, Winfield; Dalton Wiethe, Wheeling; Brigid Wilson, Morgantown.

“Do it for Babydog: Round 3″ is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated.

All West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated.

Vaccinated West Virginians still have two more chances to win big in the Babydog sweepstakes.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 6. The final prize drawing will be held the following week.

