Gov. Justice announces winners of “Do it for Babydog: Round 3″
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 127 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3″ vaccination sweepstakes on Tuesday.
Wirt County Middle School / Primary Center has won this week’s school grand prize of a $50,000 check. Later today, Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate.
Khloe Thayer of Cameron has won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.
An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund.
All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.
Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.
Today marks the second of four weeks of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.
The following have been awarded a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund:
- Lakkin Albaugh, Moundsville
- Bryton Bennett, Elkview
- Joseph Boone, Summersville
- Lexi Coleman, Parkersburg
- Lydia Combs, Elkview
- Aiden Evans, Hurricane
- Liam Hager, Huntington
- Caleb Harper, Eccles
- Milo Heady, Morgantown
- Eli Henderhan, Williamstown
- Drake Kocher, New Martinsville
- Steven Lee, Bridgeport
- Jessica Minchau, Morgantown
- Caleb Montgomery, Tanner
- Braydan Moore, Roderfield
- Austin Nicola, Morgantown
- Andrew Pilger, Morgantown
- Cody Quintrell, Griffithsville
- Jase Riffle, Star City
- Abigail Rittenour, Morgantown
- Libby Stricklen, Walton
- Ronald Swearingen, Ona
- Mary Tracey, Clarksburg
- Olivia Wandling, Charleston
- Devyn Washington, Rainelle
The following have been awarded a lifetime hunting and fishing license:
Evan Akers, Charleston; Victoria Allen, Scott Depot; Cole Altman, Bridgeport; Jacob Angel, Nitro; Ibrahim Fahad Bafakih, Charleston; Elliana Bage, Vienna; Myles Bailey, Herndon; Izeah Baker, Jacksonburg; Payton Baker, Paynesville; Warrick Bancroft, Franklin; Nia Barlow, Martinsburg; Natalie Beltner, Grafton; Bradley Berry, Danese; Courtney Beverlin, Dallas; Conner Bowles, Dunbar; Kylie Bowsher, Morgantown; Isaiah Bowyer, Weston; Megan Brown, Chapmanville; Andrew Byers, New Cumberland; Mackenzie Cadle, Josephine; Jemma Calhoun, Martinsburg; Meredith Chambers, Williamstown; Salena Chewning, Coalton; Caroline Cook, Berkeley Springs; Madelyn Cooke, Ona; Damien Cross, Fairmont; Samuel Deel, Leon; Brody Deweese, Point Pleasant; Alyssa Dorsey, St. Albans; KayLeigh Dunn, Princeton; Audry Ellison, Morgantown; Sarah Emerick, Parkersburg; Baylee Estudillo, Mount Nebo; Benson Fortney, Elkins; Daniel Frame, Clarksburg; Rosalia Frame, Clarksburg; Annabel Goddard, Bridgeport; Garrett Goolie, Fairmont; Rachel Hallowell, Parkersburg; Caleb Harold, Cool Ridge; Maura Hill, Mount Carbon; Cassidy Hollern, Hedgesville; Grace Huff, Hurricane; Christopher Jackson, Chester; Sofia Jaime, Vienna; Kaylea Johnson, Elkins; Madison Jones, Fairmont; Alyssa Kelly, New Martinsville; Cecilly Kelly, Morgantown; Addyson Kerns, Walker; Carter Kirkpatrick, Grafton; Kathryn Kocher, New Martinsville; Juia Lassen, Harpers Ferry; Sydney Lindsay, Charleston; Eva Linger, Morgantown; Parker Lockwood, Buckhannon; Preston Luzader, Fairview; Grayson Maddox, Culloden; Elliet Malcomb, South Charleston; Gabriella Marino, South Charleston; Andrew Marshall, Morgantown; Cassie Mattocks, Winfield; Zoe Maynard, Charleston; Angelina Messina, Moundsville; Cohen Morgan, Charleston; Kylan Myers, Bridgeport; Ethan Newbold, Morgantown; Kristian Ogle, Lindside; Joshua Peachey, Charles Town; Elias Pendleberry, Hurricane; Gannon Philpott, South Charleston; Peyton Price, Ravenswood; Neva Pritts, Keyser; Colton Richards, Mineral Wells; Jayden Roberson, Sugar Grove; James Ross, Salt Rock; Brendan Ryder, Huntington; Elijah Saunders, Elkview; Atleigh See, Martinsburg; Caleb Shore, Mineral Wells; Brady Smith, Pinch; James Smith, Charles Town; Kaylee Smith, Ripley; McKenzie Sparks, Webster Springs; Anthony Sprouse, South Charleston; David Stemple, Hendricks; Lily Swiger, Morgantown; Ryan Taylor, Kenna; Abagail Thaxton, Charleston; Landon Thumm, Poca; Madison Underwood, Mount Hope; Lindsey Wallace, Ona; Nolan Walls, Montrose; Grant Ward, Bluefield; Kase Watkins, Philippi; Daniel White, Reedy; Mandimae White, Charleston; Skylar Whitt, Winfield; Dalton Wiethe, Wheeling; Brigid Wilson, Morgantown.
“Do it for Babydog: Round 3″ is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated.
All West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated.
Vaccinated West Virginians still have two more chances to win big in the Babydog sweepstakes.
Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 6. The final prize drawing will be held the following week.
