How to measure snow via snow gauge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s Wintertime, and that means it’s time for some snow. Even if you’re not the biggest fan of snow, you can still have fun with it....and learn something in the process.

One way is to measure it with a snow gauge.

As it turns out, measuring snow is important. John Peck with the National Weather Service says meteorologists can use current snow measurements to help with, “...short term forecasting as well as post event actions (summary storm reports for media, model diagnostics, post event reviews, etc)”. In other words, we use snow measurements to improve our forecasts.

Making a gauge is simple, you just need three items - a yardstick or ruler, a 16-inch by 16-inch piece of plywood (that would be your snowboard), and a tall flag or some other marker for your board.

Once you’ve got those, take your board and, as best as you can, lay it flat in the open, far away from any object that could throw off your snow measurement.

The National Weather Service says the optimal distance from your house is twice its height, to prevent the house from affecting measurements. (Could show Even if you can’t do this, the further away you can take your snowboard away from trees, houses, and other things that might throw it off, the better.

Once the board is on the ground, mark it with your marker by placing it next to the board. Then just wait for the snow to come down.

The National Weather Service recommends waiting until the snow stops falling and then trying to measure as close to the time the snow stopped as soon as possible. In other words, if the snow stopped at 1 PM, try to measure it around that time.

Measure the snow to the nearest tenth of an inch and record the measurement. If it’s less than one-tenth, then record it as a “trace.”

You can then send a photo and the measurement, along with your location, to Facebook and Twitter, tagging the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, or Pittsburgh. There is also a website that you can send measurements to.

Then just clear off your snowboard.

To learn more about snow gauges and snow measurements, or how to submit a report, you can visit the NWS office websites for Charleston or Pittsburgh, or call the Charleston NWS media line at 304-356-5736.

