It’s about more than winning for Notre Dame girls’ basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Notre Dame girls’ basketball team is focused on not only developing as basketball players but as people.

Julia Manley returns for her second year as head coach, still as one of the youngest in the state.

Though the Fighting Irish finished with a winless season last year, their energy and positivity would never show it, they show up everyday wanting to get better and their effort is top-notch.

Notre Dame returns only two girls from last year’s squad: Senior Carmela Lilly and Junior Zyla Lanham. The team will feature eight girls this season, most of whom are newcomers to the sport.

The girls open their season at home this Wednesday against South Harrison, tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

