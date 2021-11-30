Advertisement

It’s about more than winning for Notre Dame girls’ basketball

Julia Manley ready for her first win as head coach
Notre Dame girls basketball prepares for 2021-22 season
Notre Dame girls basketball prepares for 2021-22 season(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Notre Dame girls’ basketball team is focused on not only developing as basketball players but as people.

Julia Manley returns for her second year as head coach, still as one of the youngest in the state.

Though the Fighting Irish finished with a winless season last year, their energy and positivity would never show it, they show up everyday wanting to get better and their effort is top-notch.

Notre Dame returns only two girls from last year’s squad: Senior Carmela Lilly and Junior Zyla Lanham. The team will feature eight girls this season, most of whom are newcomers to the sport.

The girls open their season at home this Wednesday against South Harrison, tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Finch (Left) and Thomas Wright (Right)
Meadowbrook couple arrested on child neglect charges
Terri Copeland (Left) and John Nelson (Right)
Randolph Co. couple arrested on child neglect charge
West Virginian National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame inductee.
Grafton man to be inducted in National Cutting Horse Association’s Hall of Fame
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

Ritchie Co. Football States Preview
Ritchie County is Wheeling bound for the first time in program history
WVU men's soccer
WVU men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals for first time in 40 years
2021 Class AAA All-State Volleyball
2021 Class AAA Volleyball All-State teams announced
WVU at Kansas
WVU football claims a statement win at Kansas, 34-28