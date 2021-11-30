Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A weak disturbance brought a few snow flurries into NCWV this morning, but we didn’t see much snow (trace amounts at most). By the afternoon the system will leave, and we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 10-15 mph. As a result, expect today’s temperatures, which will be in the seasonable upper-40s, to feel cooler. Tonight, skies will be partly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will dip into the upper-20s. Overall, expect a seasonable afternoon and evening. Tomorrow, we start the first day of December with mostly cloudy skies. A weak front pushes in from the west during the late-evening, bringing only trace amounts to 0.2 inches of rain at most overnight. Barring that, expect light SW winds, with highs in the low-50s. In short, barring the rain, tomorrow will be mild. Throughout the latter half of the week, temperatures will generally be in the seasonably warm low-50s, and most disturbances will be to the north of us. So although we’ll see clouds and maybe an isolated shower, we mostly stay dry. We also stay dry over the weekend, with temperatures cooling down slightly. Then by Sunday and into the first half of next week, a low-pressure system could bring some rain into NCWV, leading to a soggy start to the week. So we’ll be watching that carefully. In short, the first few days of meteorological winter will bring mild temperatures, a mix of Sun and clouds, and slight chances of precipitation.

Today: Skies start out mostly cloudy, with a few snow flurries, but by the afternoon, skies will be partly clear and dry. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s, feeling like the low-40s in some areas due to the winds. Overall, a quiet, seasonable afternoon. High: 50.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light SW winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s to low-30s. Overall, a quiet night. Low: 30.

Wednesday: Skies will be cloudy throughout the morning and early-afternoon. By late-afternoon into the evening hours, light rain showers push in. More rain moves in overnight. In total, we won’t see much rain, about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most. High: 51.

Thursday: Any leftover rain is gone by the morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-50s. In short, a cloudy but nice afternoon. High: 59.

