Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! What a great day it turned out to be today. Overnight we saw a dusting of snow for most of us, with Elkins getting 2″ of snow. Winds were gusty through the afternoon with temperatures reaching into the low 50′s. We are looking at a clear and chilly night with temps diving back down below freezing, then a nice start to tomorrow, with showers coming in late. Thursday will be a nice day with an increase of clouds, and it will be our warmest day of the week with temperatures above average. The rest of the week and weekend are also looking nice, but those temperatures will be ticking down slightly each day. By Sunday morning we are back down below freezing and our next big chance of rain and snow will likely be on Monday

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 31

Wednesday: Clouds increasing, rain late: High 53

Thursday: AM clouds giving away to more sun: High 61

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonable: High 53

