Lisa Ann Edwards Young, 53, of Lost Creek passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 in the United Hospital Center.

She was born in Weston on December 29, 1967, a daughter of the late Claude and Alma Eakle Edwards.

She is survived by four siblings, Claudia Cain of Clarksburg, Michael Edwards and his wife Beth of Ohio, Kimberly Edwards of Ohio, and Claude “Sonny” Edwards of Salem; four nieces, Carol Snyder, Amanda Cain, Brandi Zroske and Ashley Stahleker; one nephew, Christopher Edwards; several great nieces and great nephews; and two special cousins, Donald Eakle and Christopher Eakle. She was also preceded in death by one infant son, Art Willam Young and her dog Patches.

Lisa was a 1986 graduate of South Harrison High School and was a caregiver with ResCare. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved country music.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Randall Hughes officiating. Interment will be in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

