Man sentenced in deadly crash involving newlyweds

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to a term of five to 25 years in prison on charges stemming from a fatal crash in West Virginia involving a newlywed couple.

Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 41, of Woodstock appeared Monday in Mercer County for sentencing in the 2020 crash that killed Corey McKinney, 26, and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, the day after they got married, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

An investigation by the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment showed that Olivo crossed the center line and hit the ATV with the couple head on. He pleaded guilty in September to driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and driving under the influence of controlled substances causing death.

McKinney’s widow and parents asked Circuit Court Judge William Sadler to impose the maximum penalty. They noted the victim’s youth, that he had just started a new job, was newly married and had a bright future.

Olivio’s attorney asked the judge to consider concurrent sentencing on the charges, but Sadler declined and ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

“It was really a senseless act and a preventable act,” Sadler said.

