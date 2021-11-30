Parsons Volunteer Fire Department remembers their friend and local hero

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Volunteer firefighter, 911 dispatcher, former EMT, and former Code Enforcement Officer Adam Arbogast dedicated his life to serving the people of Parsons and Tucker County as a whole.

A friend and fellow firefighter, Chief Kevin White, got a call from Adam in mid-November saying he tested positive for COVID-19. It was only days later that White received some bad news.

“On November 25, about 11:00 that evening. I was notified of his untimely passing,” he said.

White said Adam dedicated 20 years of his life to the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department.

“He was one of the guys that I could call and say something is not the way it needs to be. He would be here and would help and get it done,” he added.

Adam served as a Lieutenant in the department and taught fire safety in schools. He also trained new department volunteers.

“He was big on educating the new members. He would take them under his wing. He would show them the ropes, show them how to prepare for the next call and that kind of stuff,” White explained.

In addition, to his passion for fighting fires, Adam worked full time as a 911 dispatcher for Tucker County Emergency Services for eight years.

White said he already missed Adam and was grateful to have known a local hero.

“It’s not necessarily an action or anything that he did, as much as it was just his personality. That’s probably going to be the biggest memory for me, is that when I walk in, he’s not going to be here with that smile,” White added.

