Replacement workers fight outside Cabell Huntington Hospital, one injured

An argument between two replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital ended in felonious assault charges filed Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington...
Emergency crews respond to an incident involving injuries Tuesday outside of Cabell Huntington Hospital.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument between two replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital ended in felonious assault charges filed Tuesday morning.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff, the fight happened in the hospital parking garage.

Sheriff Zerkle says Marvin Logan, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee is accused of cutting another worker with a kitchen knife.

Logan is accused of taking off following the incident.

Logan is being charged with felonious assault, the sheriff says.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

