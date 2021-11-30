Replacement workers fight outside Cabell Huntington Hospital, one injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument between two replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital ended in felonious assault charges filed Tuesday morning.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff, the fight happened in the hospital parking garage.

Sheriff Zerkle says Marvin Logan, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee is accused of cutting another worker with a kitchen knife.

Logan is accused of taking off following the incident.

Logan is being charged with felonious assault, the sheriff says.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.