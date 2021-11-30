Ritchie Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a fugitive named Kenneth D. Ahouse, according to a Facebook post by the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, Ahouse fled the Ritchie County Circuit Court during sentencing for the charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

The post says Ahouse is a 44-year-old Caucasian male who is 6 feet tall and approximately 160 pounds.

It is a crime to knowingly harbor, conceal, maintain, or assist with the intent that the offender avoids or escapes detention, arrest, trial, or punishment.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this fugitive, contact the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office by phone at (304) 643-2262 or private message their Facebook page via Messenger. You may also contact the Harrisville Detachment of the West Virginia State Police with tips (304) 643-2101.

You can view the Facebook post here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.