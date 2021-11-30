Advertisement

Ritchie Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a fugitive named Kenneth D. Ahouse, according to a Facebook post by the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a fugitive named Kenneth D. Ahouse, according to a Facebook post by the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, Ahouse fled the Ritchie County Circuit Court during sentencing for the charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

The post says Ahouse is a 44-year-old Caucasian male who is 6 feet tall and approximately 160 pounds.

It is a crime to knowingly harbor, conceal, maintain, or assist with the intent that the offender avoids or escapes detention, arrest, trial, or punishment.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this fugitive, contact the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office by phone at (304) 643-2262 or private message their Facebook page via Messenger. You may also contact the Harrisville Detachment of the West Virginia State Police with tips (304) 643-2101.

You can view the Facebook post here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Finch (Left) and Thomas Wright (Right)
Meadowbrook couple arrested on child neglect charges
Terri Copeland (Left) and John Nelson (Right)
Randolph Co. couple arrested on child neglect charge
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues
Amanda Hovermale (Left) and Tabitha Robinson (Right)
2 arrested in Preston Co. on child neglect following rollover crash
The Hot Spot fire in Lost Creek
Crews respond to fire in Lost Creek Monday

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for Nov 30, 2021
Armed and barricaded person surrenders to Preston County Sheriff’s Office Monday
Armed and barricaded person surrenders to Preston County Sheriff’s Office Monday
Ritchie Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
Ritchie Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
Gavel
Several lawsuits settled with Randolph County Schools