Ritchie County is Wheeling bound for the first time in program history

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County is heading to the State Championship for the first time in program history after being the first Class A West Virginia team to win over Wheeling Central since 2018.

The Rebels’ resilience this season has been emphasized by their growth and maturity each week this season.

Ritchie County is 12-1 on the season, their only loss to was to Doddridge County in double overtime 29-26.

The Rebels will faceoff with 11-2 Williamstown in the Class A State Title game this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.