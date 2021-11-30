Advertisement

Several lawsuits settled with Randolph County Schools

The lawsuits stem from allegations that a teacher at Beverly Elementary locked students up in what was dubbed as a “Frankenstein Closet.”
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several lawsuits have been settled with Randolph County Schools.

Some students said they were locked up for hours at a time.

This allegedly happened around 2010, but did not come to light until 2018.

An attorney representing some of the families tells 5 News that some cases have been settled with the district, while others are still pending trial.

Superintendent Debbie Schmitlen declined a request to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The terms of the settlement have not been made public.

