Several lawsuits settled with Randolph County Schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several lawsuits have been settled with Randolph County Schools.

The lawsuits stem from allegations that a teacher at Beverly Elementary locked students up in what was dubbed as a “Frankenstein Closet.”

Some students said they were locked up for hours at a time.

This allegedly happened around 2010, but did not come to light until 2018.

An attorney representing some of the families tells 5 News that some cases have been settled with the district, while others are still pending trial.

Superintendent Debbie Schmitlen declined a request to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The terms of the settlement have not been made public.

