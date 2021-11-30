Advertisement

Traffic delays expected in Doddridge Co. starting Wednesday

Substantial traffic delays are expected in Doddridge County starting Wednesday due to paving work, officials say.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Substantial traffic delays are expected in Doddridge County starting Wednesday due to paving work, officials say.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of substantial traffic delays on Doddridge County Route 52, Sugar Run Road, from the Doddridge / Ritchie County line to the intersection of County Routes 52 and 19, according to a news release.

The release says the delays are for paving work.

Work will take place from Wednesday, December 1 through Monday, December 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The road will be open, but substantial delays are to be expected.

