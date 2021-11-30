TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at West Virginia airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barboursville, West Virginia man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) on Monday when they detected a loaded 9mm handgun along with two gun magazines with a total of 35 bullets among his carry-on items.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, local police were alerted, came to the checkpoint, and confiscated the weapon.

The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

“It’s important to know where your gun is at all times, especially when you are packing for a flight,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Guns and security checkpoints don’t mix. There’s a right way to transport a gun for a flight and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. The right way is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will make sure it is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.

