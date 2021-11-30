Winifred Joy Myers Winifred Joy Myers, 73, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Fairmont on December 15, 1947, a daughter of the late Rex and Wilma J. Hawkins Stutler, Sr. She graduated from East Fairmont High School and enjoyed her playing Bingo. She had worked as a waitress for over 15 years at Shoney’s Restaurant. She most of all loved taking care of her dogs and her time spent with her family. She is survived by three sons Willie Myers of Fairmont, Tracy Myers and his companion Shawnetta Martin of Fairmont and Rex Myers of Fairmont; her grandchildren Jessica Myers, David A. Myers, Tyler Garrett and Robert Garrett and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David Andrew Myers on November 07, 2021; one son Douglas Myers; four brothers Rex Stutler, Ernie Stutler, Gary Stutler and Holbert Stutler; and three sisters Trena Shuck, Winona Thorne, and Retha Moore. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 03, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.