WVa Turnpike holiday week traffic rises almost 30% over 2020

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Turnpike saw a big leap in traffic numbers during Thanksgiving week, compared with the same week last year.

Turnpike booths had almost 733,000 vehicles pass through between Tuesday and Sunday, almost 30% more than the same period in 2020, the Department of Transportation said.

Wednesday and Sunday were the busiest days on the Turnpike. Nearly 157,000 vehicles went through the toll booths Wednesday and more than 165,000 on Sunday.

The state Parkways Authority and the West Virginia Tourism Office came up with colorful wrappings for toll booths showing visitors what the state offers.

There were strong sales during the week at Tamarack, Turnpike travel plazas and welcome centers, the Transportation Department said.

