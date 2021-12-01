Advertisement

Anthony W. “Tony” Haddix

Anthony W. “Tony” Haddix
Anthony W. “Tony” Haddix(Anthony W. “Tony” Haddix)
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anthony W.“Tony” Haddix, age 60 of Victory Avenue, Grafton, WV passed away at his home with his family by his side.

He was born October 31, 1961 in Grafton a son of the late Linda L. (Curry) Haddix and Blaine F. Haddix.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Barbara A. “Barb” (Hoffmann) Haddix; two daughters, Heather Michelle Rush and husband Wesley and Keri Anne Haddix and boyfriend, Codie Seargeant; two step-daughters, Stephanie Lynn Sass and husband Randy and Jody Marie Ouellette and husband Stephen; six grandchildren, Adrian Sass, Faith Ouellette, Jacob Ouellette, Hunter Poling, Braxton Rush, and Warren Seargeant; and one sister, Teresa Maley and husband Darwin.

Tony graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1979. He worked for CSX Transportation for several years as a trackman, welder, and an assistant foreman. He dearly loved his family, enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, football and his two fur babies, Leo and Gracie. He was a hardworking, strong, and a kind man and will be dearly missed by his family.

The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating. At Tony’s request, he will then be cremated. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their tender loving care given to Tony. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the...
TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at West Virginia airport
HNN File
Armed and barricaded person surrenders to Preston County Sheriff’s Office Monday
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues
The home went up in flames just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to Sutton Volunteer...
More than 100-year-old home goes up in flames; teen helps rescue owner

Latest News

Linda Mary Shackleford Starcher
Linda Mary Shackleford Starcher
Opalene Stella Moffatt
Opalene Stella Moffatt
Judith Anne Kennedy
Judith Anne Kennedy
John Thomas Keener
John Thomas Keener