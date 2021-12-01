Anthony W.“Tony” Haddix, age 60 of Victory Avenue, Grafton, WV passed away at his home with his family by his side.

He was born October 31, 1961 in Grafton a son of the late Linda L. (Curry) Haddix and Blaine F. Haddix.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Barbara A. “Barb” (Hoffmann) Haddix; two daughters, Heather Michelle Rush and husband Wesley and Keri Anne Haddix and boyfriend, Codie Seargeant; two step-daughters, Stephanie Lynn Sass and husband Randy and Jody Marie Ouellette and husband Stephen; six grandchildren, Adrian Sass, Faith Ouellette, Jacob Ouellette, Hunter Poling, Braxton Rush, and Warren Seargeant; and one sister, Teresa Maley and husband Darwin.

Tony graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1979. He worked for CSX Transportation for several years as a trackman, welder, and an assistant foreman. He dearly loved his family, enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, football and his two fur babies, Leo and Gracie. He was a hardworking, strong, and a kind man and will be dearly missed by his family.

The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating. At Tony’s request, he will then be cremated. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their tender loving care given to Tony. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

