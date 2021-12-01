Ex-WVa Supreme Court Justice Workman recognized for service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A retired West Virginia Supreme Court justice is being recognized for her lifetime of service to courts and the practice of law.

Margaret Workman has been named the 2021 recipient of the Caplan Award, presented by the West Virginia Association for Justice.

Workman is set to receive the award Wednesday at the Supreme Court in Charleston. The award is named in honor of late Justice Fred Caplan, who served from 1962 to 1980.

In 1981 Workman became the youngest circuit court judge in the state when she was appointed to Kanawha County Circuit Court by then-Gov. Jay Rockefeller. She was the first woman elected to the Supreme Court in 1988. She resigned in 1999 to return to private law practice, then won election back to the court in 2008. Workman retired last year at the end of her 12-year term.

