Harrison County crash involving Shinnston Police Officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident involving a Shinnston Police Officer was reported around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, officials say.

The accident involved a Shinnston Police Officer and one other vehicle, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 Center Officials say the officer involved in the crash was in an ongoing pursuit when the crash took place.

The 911 Center confirmed the crash happened near the intersection of Shinnston Pike and Rt. 19.

A powerline was also snapped in the accident, according to officials.

The 911 Center says Mon Power has been made aware of the down power line.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is not known at this time if the suspect being pursued by the Shinnston Police Officer has been caught, according to the 911 Center.

