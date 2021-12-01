Advertisement

Harrison County crash involving Shinnston Police Officer

911 Center Officials say the officer involved in the crash was in an ongoing pursuit when the crash took place.
Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident involving a Shinnston Police Officer was reported around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, officials say.

The accident involved a Shinnston Police Officer and one other vehicle, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 Center Officials say the officer involved in the crash was in an ongoing pursuit when the crash took place.

The 911 Center confirmed the crash happened near the intersection of Shinnston Pike and Rt. 19.

A powerline was also snapped in the accident, according to officials.

The 911 Center says Mon Power has been made aware of the down power line.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is not known at this time if the suspect being pursued by the Shinnston Police Officer has been caught, according to the 911 Center.

Stick with 5 News as updates become available.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the...
TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at West Virginia airport
HNN File
Armed and barricaded person surrenders to Preston County Sheriff’s Office Monday
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues
The home went up in flames just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to Sutton Volunteer...
More than 100-year-old home goes up in flames; teen helps rescue owner

Latest News

Chevy Ramsey
Marion County man arrested on burglary charges
Anthony Malcomb
Webster County man arrested after allegedly trying to escape police
Webster County man arrested after allegedly trying to escape police
Webster County man arrested after allegedly trying to escape police
File (Photo: WDTV)
WVU students from countries impacted by Omicron advised not to travel