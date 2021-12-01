Harrison County man says trees in power and phone lines are affecting residents

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - Phone and power lines are getting a new look and Harrison County resident, Wayne Giles said it has become a norm in the Wallace area to see tree after tree caught in these wires.

It’s causing problems for many residents, including his 84-year-old father-in-law who lives off Harris Fork Road.

“People are having problems with their telephones, their wifi service and electrical issues,” Giles said.

The issue lies beyond just Harris Fork, creating what he says could be an even bigger problem.

“If these electrical lines happen to snap and spark, this entire back community could burn to the ground before anyone ever got here,” Giles said.

The Harrison County Commission President, Susan Thomas said the Commission was unaware and they will reach out to the proper companies.

5 News did here back from both companies that cover the area.

Mon Power stated they make sure to keep their lines clear of trees even if there isn’t a current outage, and if it’s not their line, they attempt to notify the caller.

As for the phoneline company, Frontier, also in a statement said they welcome customers to call and even ask for a photo and the address to be sent, and similar to Mon Power, if it’s not their line they’ll also try to assist.

however, whether it’s a power or phone line, Giles said keeping the trees where they are isn’t a risk he wants to take.

“I seriously don’t want to lose my father-in-law, so I worry about him,” he said. “Hopefully this message will get to the right person and someone will say, you know what they matter too, lets take care of them as well.”

