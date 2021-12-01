Hospital workers in West Virginia to vote on contract offer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Striking workers at a West Virginia hospital will vote on a contract offer on Wednesday.

Cabell Huntington Hospital made a new contract offer to more than 900 maintenance and service workers, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

The Service Employees International Union District 1199 said voting will take place throughout the day with ballots expected to be counted by 8:30 p.m.

The hospital’s director of human resources, Molly Frick, said in a statement the hospital is “hopeful that our employees will ratify the contract and we look forward to them returning to work.”

Union members went on strike in early November after their contract with the hospital expired.

