Icy bridge deemed cause in I-79 accident

Icy bridge I-79 crash(Facebook: Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An icy bridge on I-79 in Marion County was determined to be the cause of an accident early Tuesday morning, officials say.

Crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-79 Northbound around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 137 mile marker, according to a Facebook post from the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the accident, according to the post.

Crews on the scene determined that icy bridge conditions caused the accident.

The post says Engine-134, Rescue-133, and Marion County Sheriff Deputies responded to the accident, and Company-13 firefighters closed the right lane of I-79 for nearly an hour and a half until the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

