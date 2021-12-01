John Thomas Keener, 77, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, November 29th, 2021, at the Guardian Healthcare, Fairmont, surrounded by his family. He was born May 1st, 1944 in Fairmont; the son of the late Dale and Kathleen Keener.

John worked briefly at Owens-Illinois Glass Factory and then went on to work for Gordon Ralphsnyder Contracting. He loved listening to country music, going to flea markets and visiting friends.

John is survived by his son, John Kevin Keener and his wife Kim, of Fairmont; his sisters, Sarah Bloebaum of Indiana and Doris Mowrey and her husband, Dave of Eldora; his brothers, Jack Keener and his wife, Marie of Idamay, Bud Keener and his wife, Donna of Florida; John leaves behind others that had a special connection with him, Gary Wright, Jr., Judy Wright, Rick Wright and a close friend, Bill Miller.

The Keener family want to thank his long-time friend, Dick Rowan for all the visits and support. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his companion of many years, Verta Mae Wright; his two brothers, Ray Keener and Billy Keener.

The family would like to thank the Guardian Healthcare for all the care and compassion over the years and WVU Hospice for their compassion and help.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. In keeping with John’s wishes, he will be cremated following the services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

