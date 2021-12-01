Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of meteorological winter started with partly clear skies, as a small area of dry air moved on top of us. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, ahead of a weak front from out west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. After 5 PM, we start seeing light rain showers, as the front moves into NCWV. These showers stick around during the evening and overnight hours, producing 0.2 inches of rain at most. Barring that, expect cloudy skies, with lows in the low-40s. In short, today will be mild, with some rain. By tomorrow afternoon, any leftover rain is gone, leaving mostly cloudy skies and breezy SW winds. Temperatures will be much warmer than the past few days, with highs in the upper-50s. Barring a slight chance of precipitation from a weak disturbance in the evening, we should stay dry. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and nice. We stay dry as we move into the weekend, with partly sunny skies and highs in the seasonable upper-40s. Our next chance of rain comes Sunday night into Monday, as a strong cold front brings rain into NCWV, leading to a soggy start to the workweek. In short, today will be seasonable, with some light rain, tomorrow will be a very warm start to December, and we stay dry throughout the weekend. Go enjoy the mild temperatures!

Today: Mostly cloudy but dry this afternoon. After 3 to 4 PM, we start seeing light rain showers in the area. Expect these light rain showers to push in through the evening and even overnight hours, producing 0.2 inches of rain at most (which isn’t much). Winds will come from the SW at 5-10 mph. High: 52.

Tonight: A few more light showers push into NCWV, but most will be gone by 4 AM. Expect light SW winds and lows in the mid-40s, well above-average for this time of year. Overall, we might see a few raindrops, but it will be a warm night. Low: 45.

Thursday: It will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s, at least 10 to 15 degrees above-average for early-December. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but barring an isolated shower in the evening hours, we should stay mostly dry. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 10-20 mph. Overall, a cloudy but warm day. High: 60.

Friday: Skies will be partly clear, and we’ll be dry. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, with highs in the low-50s, and winds will be light and coming from the SW. Overall, not a bad way to end the week. High: 53.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.