Judith Anne Kennedy, 63, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

Judith was born in Weston, on June 27, 1958, a daughter of the late Edmund (Jack) Campbell and Mary Werner. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by two sisters: Cheryl Lantz and Mary Elizabeth Balantine; one brother, Danny Campbell; and three grandchildren: Samwise Forge, Alice Kennedy, and Patrick Heimbach.

Judith is survived by one son, Matthew Kennedy, of Weston; and one daughter, Jessica Heimbach-Dean and husband, Ricky, of Bridgeport; three grandchildren: Bethany Heimbach, Natalie Dean, and Rebecca Dean; and several nieces and nephews.

Judith graduated from Lewis County High School in 1976. She was employed with the US Postal Service for a short time before being hired as a store manager at Food Lion in Rosebud Plaza in Clarksburg. When Judith wasn’t working, you could find her camping, as she loved the outdoors. What Judith enjoyed most, was spending time with loved ones and friends.

Judith’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of your choice as a directed gift in honor of Judith Kennedy.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Judith Anne Kennedy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.