Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone and welcome to December!! We have now crossed over into meteorological winter, which lasts for all of December, January, and February. But official winter or astronomical winter begins on December 21st. The first day of December has turned out to be a gray and wet day out there as we watched our 2nd weather system of the week moving through. The first was on Monday night that brought some light snow across the area, but this system moved into a warmer atmosphere and will continue to bring us rain through tomorrow evening. Highs today struggled to get higher than the lower 50′s, but they won’t drop much overnight, just a few degrees into the mid to upper 40′s. This evening and overnight the rain will mostly be light but there could be pockets of heavier rain. Thursday is promising to be a cloudy but warm day with temperatures and light intermittent rain into the lower 60′s, about 10 degrees above average. Then Friday through most of the day on Sunday the skies will brighten up, but the temperatures come down to more seasonal levels. Monday is looking like it could be a bit weather day with a cold moving through. There is still a bit of question whether the precipitation will be rain or snow, so we’ll keep watching.

Tonight: Cloudy and rainy: Low 43

Thursday: Cloudy with light intermittent rain: High 63

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 51

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 50

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.