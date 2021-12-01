Advertisement

Lewis County man arrested on fleeing charge

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man was arrested after fleeing from police.

Joseph Debarr, 28, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, was seen by officers in a white U-Haul pickup traveling South on Georgetown Rd. at approximately 76 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say a traffic stop was attempted, but Debarr had passed a vehicle in a no passing zone.

The complaint says officers traveled onto a dirt road in the direction they believed Debarr had driven.

Officers say they found the pickup high centered with Debarr now fleeing on foot.

Debarr was seen allegedly climbing a nearby hill before being detained by officers.

Debarr is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

