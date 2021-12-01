BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Mary Shackleford Starcher, 73, went home to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.Linda Mary was born in Upper Big Ellis on February 8, 1948, the daughter of the late Harvey W. and Ella May Ables Shackleford. In addition to her parents, Linda Mary was also preceded in death by two sons: Geoffrey Land and Gregory Lee Harrison; husband, Gary W. Starcher; one brother, Gilbert Shackleford; and two sisters: Mavis Lowther and Violet Bush.On April 16, 1990, Linda Mary married Gary W. Starcher. Together they shared the joys of marriage for 20 years before his passing.Forever cherishing their memories of Linda Mary are her son, Gary Lynn Harrison and companion, Missy Lattea of Weston; daughter, Gail Wilfong and husband, Gary of Cheat Lake; two daughters-in-law: Mary McCoy and husband, Dave of Weston and Lisa Harrison of Lost Creek; nine beloved grandchildren: Logan Harrison and wife, Lindsey, Gary I. Harrison and wife, Dani, Alexis Harrison and companion, Danny Lites, Robert Jones III, Johnathan Menendez, Rylee McCoy, Brooklynn Harrison and companion, EJ Sayas, Hannah Harrison and fiancé, Bryson Knight, and Tyler Goldsmith and fiancé, Kristen Frashure; and seven precious great-grandchildren: Gannon, Raelynn, Mya, Brent, Oaklynn, Harper, and Ella; five brothers; four sisters; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Sand Fork High School in 1966, Linda Mary worked in the Garden-Fresh grocery store and then later spent many years working at the Alkan Label Factory. She spent many years working with crafts as a second job. Linda Mary’s passion was sewing, making one- of-a-kind keepsakes, and spending time outdoors growing beautiful flowers. Above all else, she cherished spending time with her family. She always looked forward to having her grandchildren over for sleepovers. Family and friends will gather for visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7pm. On Saturday, December, 4, 2021. Funeral services will be held at the Pat Boyle Funeral Chapel at 2:00pm on December 5, 2021, with Pastor Tim Shuttlesworth officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. In lieu of flowers donate to the food pantry at Midway Fire Department, 40 Gilmer Co Fink Rd, Alum Bridge, WV 26321.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Linda Mary Shackleford Starcher. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

