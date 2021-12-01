Marion County man arrested on burglary charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Idamay man was arrested late Monday evening on burglary charges, officials say.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Locust Ave. in Fairmont Monday evening for a possible breaking and entering, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says the homeowner told officers there was someone in the supposedly vacant home and a truck parked next to the residence that should not have been there.

Officers say they checked the doors of the residence, all of which were secure before attempting to kick in the front door, creating a hole in the door.

Officers allegedly seen Chevy Ramsey, 42, of Idamay, West Virginia, through the hole in the door.

The complaint says Ramsey exited the residence after being instructed by officers to do so.

Officers allegedly found multiple items from the residence in the truck parked next to the residence.

Ramsey has been charged with burglary.

