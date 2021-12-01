Multiple crews respond to fire in Wallace Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Wallace Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday at a residence on Ashcraft Addition Road, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The 911 Center told 5 News the Folsom, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter, Wallace, and Worthington Fire Departments responded to the fire, in addition to Harrison County EMS.

The condition of the house is unknown at this time, according to officials.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

