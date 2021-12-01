No injuries reported in Marion Co. accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported in a two vehicle accident in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Crews responded to the accident around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Brunner’s Ridge Rd. and Meadowdale Rd, according to a Facebook post from the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.

First responders arrived on the scene to find two vehicles with heavy damage still in the roadway, according to the post.

Officials say the Marion County Rescue Squad conducted patient care on the individuals involved in the accident, and following this assessment, both drivers denied further medical treatment.

In addition to the Marion County Rescue Squad, WV State Police, Marion County Sheriff Deputies, Rescue-133, and Engine-131 responded to the accident, according to officials.

