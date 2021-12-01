Notre Dame boys’ basketball has high expectations this year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame boys’ basketball is ready to show their talent after this season got cut early last year in the first round of sectionals against Grafton.

The Fighting Irish have their sights set on getting to Charleston, making it there is the expectation.

The team returns two starters and seven seniors, an impressive group that was the first Notre Dame middle school team to win a county championship.

Notre Dame opens their season Dec. 7th against Parkersburg Catholic.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.