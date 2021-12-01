Advertisement

Notre Dame boys’ basketball has high expectations this year

Fighting Irish return impressive senior class
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame boys’ basketball is ready to show their talent after this season got cut early last year in the first round of sectionals against Grafton.

The Fighting Irish have their sights set on getting to Charleston, making it there is the expectation.

The team returns two starters and seven seniors, an impressive group that was the first Notre Dame middle school team to win a county championship.

Notre Dame opens their season Dec. 7th against Parkersburg Catholic.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Clarksburg adjusts hours due to staffing issues
TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the...
TSA catches loaded firearm during security screening at West Virginia airport
HNN File
Armed and barricaded person surrenders to Preston County Sheriff’s Office Monday
The home went up in flames just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to Sutton Volunteer...
More than 100-year-old home goes up in flames; teen helps rescue owner

Latest News

WVU basketball wins over Bellarmine, 74-55
WVU basketball grabs 74-55 victory over Bellarmine
Notre Dame girls basketball prepares for 2021-22 season
It’s about more than winning for Notre Dame girls’ basketball
Ritchie Co. Football States Preview
Ritchie County is Wheeling bound for the first time in program history
WVU men's soccer
WVU men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals for first time in 40 years