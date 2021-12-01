Online controversy follows the resignation of two city employees

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Executive Director of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Ryan Tolley, and Marketing & Sales Manager Emily Moore turned in their resignations to the City of Clarksburg.

Since then, a post on a community Facebook group regarding their departure had caused controversy in the comments section.

We reached out to both employees, and Moore commented, “Both the Executive Director and myself cherish the Robinson Grand and what it means to the community and hope to aid the city with a smooth transition process. We hope to see it continue to flourish and grow under its new team and receive the support and respect that it deserves.”

Mayor of Clarksburg Jimmy Marino said he wasn’t sure why these resignations were getting so much attention. He explained the city dealt with similar situations regularly.

In his opinion, the news probably leaked from the inside.

“It must have been one of the councilpersons who felt it necessary to share this with the news media. Which I find that kind of disturbing because it is really a personnel matter,” Marino shared.

Marino explained that the Robinson Grand was considered part of the public sector, which was uncommon.

“We have never had a theater. That is more of a private-sector-type business. When you collide the two or when you run the two together, there are some difficulties navigating that terrain,” he added.

He told me despite losing two employees. The city would push forward to do what they felt was best for the Robinson Grand.

“Maybe we want to try something different. Maybe not. It’s not a negative thing. It’s not something we are going to dwell on,” Marino said.

