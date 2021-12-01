Preston County Magistrate Sypolt dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County Magistrate Rhonda Sypolt died early on Wednesday at the age of 54 after an illness, according to a press release from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Magistrate Sypolt was elected in 2020 and took the bench on January 1, 2021, according to the release.

“Magistrate Sypolt was a valuable member of the West Virginia judicial family, and we mourn her loss,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins. “My sincere condolences to her husband, Gregory, and their two sons.”

Magistrate Sypolt was a native of Hundred, attended Clay-Battelle High School in Monongalia County, and lived in Rowlesburg. She previously worked as a Preston County Deputy Magistrate Court Clerk from 2002 to 2013.

“She will be missed,” said Eighteenth Judicial Circuit (Preston County) Judge Steven L. Shaffer. “My heart and prayers go out for the family.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.