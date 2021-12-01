Rock climber in critical condition after traumatic fall near Kevin Ritchie Bridge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A rock climber is in critical condition after nearly a 60 foot fall off a cliff, according to officials.

A Facebook post from the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department says multiple crews responded to a traumatic fall incident on the Meadow River near the Kevin Ritchie Bridge on U.S. 19.

Units arrived on scene to find a rock climber seriously injured from an approximately 60 foot fall off of a cliff downstream from the bridge, according to the post.

A rope rescue was coordinated to remove the rock climber from the area, according to a Facebook post from the Summersville Fire Department.

Officials say the rock climber was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center by Air Evac in critical but stable condition.

Units that responded to the incident include the Wilderness, Summersville, and Keslers Cross Lanes Fire Departments, in addition to the Fayette County Rope Rescue.

