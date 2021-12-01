United Way Wednesday, December 1, 2021 - Volunteer HQ

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new website promised to help volunteers find positions to help out with any agencies associated with United Way.

Tygart Valley United Way recently released a website called Volunteer HQ, an online portal for volunteer recruitment and management. In other words, it was meant to help local agencies, associated with United Way, to post events they have going on or positions they need help with.

Casey Gilbert, of Tygart Valley United Way, also explained that community members can sign into the website to see what help any organizations need and sign up for those.

Casey said she hoped that this website would make the connection process between the volunteer and the organization more streamlined.

“The biggest hope is for our agencies to find it beneficial in filling their volunteer needs,” she explained, “whether it would be for board openings, or one-time events, or regular volunteers to help with daily tasks.”

Those who wanted to learn more could go to their website or call the number at 304-366-4550.

