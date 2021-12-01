Advertisement

Webster County man arrested after allegedly trying to escape police

A Webster County man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to escape police.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to escape police.

Anthony Malcomb, 48, was at the Webster County Memorial Hospital for a court ordered drug test while on probation, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Malcomb took off running while the intake nurse was getting his information.

After he was taken back into custody, officers say Malcomb kept yelling for them to shoot him because he was not going back to jail.

Malcomb is being charged with escape.

