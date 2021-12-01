WV extending SNAP allotments for December

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is extending its SNAP allotments for December.

December’s maximum allotments has been approved for Thursday, December 2.

This means that cards will be loaded Friday, December 3.

The list of states extending allotments from month to month continues to dwindle, with just 23 states extending through December.

