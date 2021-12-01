Advertisement

WV extending SNAP allotments for December

West Virginia is extending its SNAP allotments for December.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is extending its SNAP allotments for December.

December’s maximum allotments has been approved for Thursday, December 2.

This means that cards will be loaded Friday, December 3.

The list of states extending allotments from month to month continues to dwindle, with just 23 states extending through December.

WV extending SNAP allotments for December
