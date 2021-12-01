WVU basketball grabs 74-55 victory over Bellarmine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU tallied their sixth win of the season Tuesday night with a 74-55 victory over Bellarmine.

West Virginia started off slower, even trailing at one point in the night, 12-11.

After half, the Mountaineers looked like a different team. Working as a cohesive group, WVU was able to pull a comfortable lead in route to a win.

WVU is back on the court this Saturday at 4 p.m. against Radford.

