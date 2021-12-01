Advertisement

WVU students from countries impacted by Omicron advised not to travel

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University students from countries impacted by the new Omicron coronavirus variant are being advised not to travel.

A WVU spokesperson told 5 News 15 students at the Morgantown campus are from African countries included in the U.S.’s recently announced travel ban.

South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi and Mozambique are among the countries included in the ban.

The spokesperson told 5 News none of the students have been home since the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, and that they have told university officials they don’t currently plan to travel home during the holiday season.

WVU has made the students aware of the travel restrictions and advised them against traveling at this time, the spokesperson said.

The World Health Organization says Omicron has been detected in nearly two dozen countries. Officials have not confirmed any cases in the U.S.

